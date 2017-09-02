Naveen Patnaik announces grant-in-aid system, teachers suspend stir

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo)

Odisha government today announced abolition of the block grant system and introduced grant-in-aid provision prompting the agitating school and college teachers to suspend their 16-day stir. “We will abolish the block grant system and replace it with grant-in-aid system. This will benefit teachers to uplift the education quality in the state,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced after a meeting with the agitating teachers.

Stating that the schools and colleges were previously not getting any support from the government, Patnaik said, “In 2004, my government took a landmark decision and started supporting them through block grant system.” The teachers have been demanding abolition of block grant system in which they get a consolidated amount without any allowances or other benefits.

Under the grant-in-aid system, the teachers will be entitled to get basic pay, grade pay and increments in every three years. “The grant-in-aid system will be effective from January 1, 2018,” School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said. Replying to a question, he clarified that the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will not be applicable to these teachers.

State Teachers’ Federation of Odisha (STFO) functionary Pabitra Mahalla said the agitation is now suspended and the teachers will return to their schools and colleges. STFO convenor Prakash Chandra Mohanty said, “We have urged the government to consider the remainder of the demands within next two months.”

