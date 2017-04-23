‘Modi’s idea of India can fulfil Odisha’s dreams’

The BJP on Saturday passed resolutions saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of new India can fulfil new Odisha dreams of Odia youths. “Everyone in Odisha would have a pucca roof overhead, 24 hour electricity, clean pipe water supply, latrine in each of the homes, LPG cylinder in kitchens, good health infrastructure and availability of doctors,’’ said one of the resolutions passed at BJP’s two-day state executive that began on Saturday at Baripada. “There would be plenty of work for the youth below the age of 35, who form more than 65 per cent of the population.’’

The party said that if plumbers of Odisha stop working in Delhi, then water supply in Prime Minister and President’s homes would stop. “That Odias were skilled in structural and chemical engineering is proved by the Puri, Lingaraj and Konark temples. Odia merchants once went overseas and excelled in business and commerce.’’

The party said that the Modi government has provided record amount of money to Odisha to counter ruling Biju Janata Dal’s narrative of central neglect. “The budget says Odisha’s own revenue is not sufficient to provide for salary and pension and whatever development happening in Odisha is due to funding by Centre… It is not a favour for Odisha, rather Modi is honouring the rights of Odias.’’

