IAS officer arrested for graft in Odisha

A day after Rs 2.14 lakh were seized from his official car, the Odisha Vigilance Police on Thursday arrested IAS officer and Odisha Small Industries Corporation Managing Director Partha Sarathi Mishra.

Vigilance Director R P Sharma said that they had evidence to prove that Mishra had taken bribe. “We strongly suspect that he received the cash as bribe. He has failed to come up with any satisfactory reply when we asked him about the cash he was carrying in his vehicle,” said Sharma.

Mishra insisted that he was being implicated in a false case. “I do not know who had kept the money inside my car. This is a conspiracy,” he said. Mishra has been booked under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.