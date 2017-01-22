Latest News

Hirakhand Express Derailment: Odisha rules out Maoist hand

"There is no evidence regarding the involvement of Maoists. We will inquire into the matter and Railway Safety Commissioner will also probe the matter," Director General of Police K.B. Singh told the media.

By: PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Published:January 22, 2017 3:33 pm
local train, local trainderauilment, local train derailed, mumbai local train, train traffice, central railways traffic, india news, indian express news Odisha Police on Sunday ruled out the involvement of Maoists in the derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express which killed 36 people. (Source: Express Photo)

Odisha Police on Sunday ruled out the involvement of Maoists in the derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express which killed 36 people. “There is no evidence regarding the involvement of Maoists. We will inquire into the matter and Railway Safety Commissioner will also probe the matter,” Director General of Police K.B. Singh told the media.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The train derailed on Saturday night near Kuneru station in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district. Unnamed railway officials said earlier they suspected sabotage.

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 22: Latest News