Heatwave intensifies in Odisha, mercury breaches 43 degree centigrade

Odisha Map (Source: Wikipedia) Odisha Map (Source: Wikipedia)

Blistering heat persisted in most parts of Odisha, mainly in the western region with both and Titlagarh becoming the hottest areas recording 44.8 degrees Celsius. As the mercury breached the 43 degree mark in seven towns and 40 degree mark in at least 12 places in the state, the Met office predicted further intensification of heatwave conditions for some more days.

While Jharsuguda town recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 deg C, it was 43.8 deg C at Sambalpur, 43.7 deg C at Bhawanipatna, 43.5 deg C at both Sonepur and Hirakud and 42.1 deg C at both Angul and Talcher, it said. Sundargarh recorded 42 deg C, while the mercury stood at 41.8 deg C in Malkangiri and 41.6 deg C at Phulbani town, the Met office said.

Bhubaneswar as well as neighbouring Cuttack city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 deg C. There was little respite from the scorching heat in most places of interior Odisha. Some areas of the coastal belt, however, got some relief because of a thunder squall. Two sunstroke deaths have so far been reported in the state, one each from Bargarh and Angul district, according to the office of the Special Relief Commissioner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now