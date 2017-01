(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

A contract labourer died and five were severely injured following a gas leak in a blast furnace in Rourkela Steel Plant Wednesday.

Officials said six contract workers, who were engaged by a private firm for maintenance of a blast furnace, came in contact with hot gas that leaked from the furnace.

All of them have been admitted to a hospital. The condition of the injured was said to be critical.