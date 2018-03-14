Forensic lab finds no semen stains on Kunduli girl’s clothes

Odisha police will investigate the discrepancy in both reports by SFSL. Odisha police will investigate the discrepancy in both reports by SFSL.

Odisha police on Monday released excerpts of the report by Kolkata-based Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), which has concluded that there were no traces of semen on the garments of the 14-year-old girl from Kunduli, who committed suicide after alleging rape by security personnel.

Superintendent of Police, CID (Odisha Crime Branch), Radha Binod Panigrahi on Monday said the report submitted by the Director of CFSL to the court has found that the stains on the dress worn by the victim revealed “identical autosomal genetic profiles of female origin from one and the same female individual”.

“The final report from SFSL (State Forensic Science Laboratory) , which said there were no semen stains (on girl’s clothes), has been confirmed by the CFSL,” added Panigrahi. In January, an interim report by the Bhubaneswar-based SFSL indicated presence of semen from two individuals on the girl’s clothes. However, SFSL’s final report concluded that there was no such residue on the garments.

Panigrahi said Odisha police will investigate the discrepancy in both reports by SFSL. Doctors and women cell officials, who examined the girl in the aftermath of the rape allegations, told The Indian Express that she had no injuries compatible with the nature of the allegations.

BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya said “no girl will ever dare to seek justice in the state after how the Naveen Patnaik government handled the Kunduli case”. The girl’s cousin, who has been demanding justice, has said that “people lie to live, not to die”. The 14-year-old, who was from a village in Koraput district, alleged in October that she was gangraped by four men in the uniform of central security forces. In December, the girl alleged that she was offered a bribe of Rs 90,000 by Odisha DGP R P Sharma to hush up the matter. In January, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself with her dupatta at her home. This triggered protests and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik came under severe criticism.

For all the latest Bhubaneswar News, download Indian Express App