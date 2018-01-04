Fire breaks out at shopping complex, no casualty

Fire brigade officials said short circuit could be the cause of the mishap. (Google maps) Fire brigade officials said short circuit could be the cause of the mishap. (Google maps)

A fire broke out at a shopping complex at Damana area in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday, fire brigade officials said.

However, there was no report of any casualty as the mishap happened early in the morning, they said.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at the ‘Venus Daily Market’ located near Damana Square.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, fire brigade officials said short circuit could be the cause of the mishap.

