Raghubar Das accuses Naveen Patnaik of lacking required knowledge in Odia language

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday accused his Odisha counterpart and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik of lacking required knowledge in the Odia language and its culture.

“How can Odisha progress when its chief minister does not have knowledge in local language and the state’s culture,” Das told reporters after addressing a public meeting at Gopabandhu Nagar of Udala in Mayurbhanj district in support of BJP candidates in panchayat polls. The Jharkhand Chief Minister was in Mayurbhanj district to address two public meetings seeking votes for the BJP candidates in three-tier Odisha panchayat elections. In both the meetings, Das highlighted the progress made by the BJP ruled states.

“The BJD has been in power in Odisha for 17 years and this is not a small time. However, the state could not develop because of the chief minister’s lack of knowledge in Odia language, local culture and will-power to take the state on the path of progress,” he said. Launching an attack on Patnaik, the Jharkhand chief minister said that the tribals, dalits, women and backward class people have all along been supporting BJD for which it won four times in a row. However, what the Patnaik government has done for these sections, he asked.

Appealing the people to save the state and take it on the path of development, Das said the BJP need to come to power in Odisha. “Give an indication to the BJD government that it cannot stay in power after 2019 general elections,” Das said adding that the people of Odisha could avail better facilities if the BJD was ousted from power both in the panchayat elections and in the 2019 general elections. Das also alleged that corruption was rampant in the state. Earlier Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh had also campaigned for the BJP candidates in the Odisha panchayat polls.