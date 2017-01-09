CBI arrests Rourkela Steel Plant Executive Director on graft charges

Rourkela Steel Plant. Rourkela Steel Plant.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Rourkela Steel Plant Executive Director B.P. Burma allegedly for taking bribe. Burma was arrested on the allegation of taking Rs. one lakh bribe to pass a tender. The CBI also seized Rs. 20 lakh (in Rs. 2,000 notes) after raids at Burma’s residence.

The investigation into seizure of huge cash of Rs. 2,000 denomination from Burma’s possession is currently underway. More details to be followed.