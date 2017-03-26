BJP to hold national executive meet in Odisha

(Representational) (Representational)

After a gap of 20 years, the BJP will hold its national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar on April 15 and 16. The two-day meet comes in the backdrop of the party’s success in the recently-held panchayat polls when it won 297 zilla parishad seats, a nine-fold increase from its previous tally of 36 seats in 2012.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Dharmendra Pradhan will attend the meeting among others. Senior BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are also scheduled to take part in the meeting. Chief ministers of BJP-ruling states will also be attending the event. This is the fourth time the party is holding its national executive meet in Odisha after 1982, 1992 and 1997.

Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said that Modi and Shah will express their gratitude to the people of Odisha for their support to the BJP in the just concluded panchayat elections. Apart from passing resolutions for the coming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the paty’s national executive will decide its strategy to build on its success of the panchayat polls in Odisha.

