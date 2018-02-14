BJD will win in Bijepur by-polls by good margin: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express photo: Partha Paul/File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express photo: Partha Paul/File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today exuded confidence that his party, the BJD, will win the by-elections at Bijepur Assembly segment by a good margin.

The polling is scheduled on February 24. “We will be winning the Bijepur by-poll with good margin. Our development and welfare works are the basis of our confidence,” Pataik told reporters before leaving for New Delhi to attend the Hockey World Cup function tomorrow.

Odisha will host the men’s hockey World Cup – 2018 at Kalinga Stadium here between November 28 and December 16. The chief minister is scheduled to address a few rallies in Bijepur Assembly segment on February 19 and 21, party sources said.

So far, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Sanotsh Gangwar have campaingned for the BJP candidate in Bijepur Assembly segment.

Patnaik also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Maha Shiv Ratri. “Best wishes to everyone for Shiv Ratri,” he said.

