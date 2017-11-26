Army Chief General Bipin Rawat hails Army Air Defence College for modern facilities

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat (File) Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat (File)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today lauded efforts made by the Army Air Defence College in Odisha to maintain modern training facilities and professionalism. Rawat is on a two-day visit to the Gopalpur Military Station.

He addressed all ranks of Gopalpur Military Station during a special ‘Sainik Sammelan’, an Army release said.

Rawat praised the ranks for maintaining “state-of-the-art training facilities and an excellent campus”, conducive to knowledge professionalism and excellence, the release said.

The Army chief had yesterday visited the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Sun Temple at Konark.

