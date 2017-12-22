10,000 hectare of paddy crop affected due to unseasonal rains in Odisha

Three districts of Puri, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur have reported crop loss of 33 per cent or above. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) Three districts of Puri, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur have reported crop loss of 33 per cent or above. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty on Friday said paddy crop over 10,000 hectare of land has been affected due to unseasonal rains in the second week of December this year. Mohanty said unseasonal rain hit five coastal districts. But three districts – Puri, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur have reported crop loss of 33 per cent or above.

The minister said compensation will be disbursed among the affected farmers within a month. Collectors of five districts yesterday submitted reports on crop damage due to unseasonal rains. The collector of Cuttack and Kendrapara have reported that there was no crop damage in their districts on account of unseasonal rains.

According to official sources, five districts of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghour and Puri had received heavy rainfall on December 9 and 10 due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Earlier, unseasonal rain during the third week of November had caused crops damage over 3.84 lakh hectares of paddy field spread over in 135 blocks in 19 districts. The minister said the farmers who suffered crop loss of 33 per cent or above are entitled to agricultural input subsidy as per the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

