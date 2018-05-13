Uma Bharti writes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Some officers avenging being penalised by me

The letter is dated March 22, when Bharti was in Uttarakhand, observing a ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence). (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) The letter is dated March 22, when Bharti was in Uttarakhand, observing a ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence). (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Union minister Uma Bharati has alleged that a few bureaucrats in the state who were penalised during her tenure as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister in 2003-04 took revenge recently by scuttling the promotion of an officer close to her.

In a letter to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, she stated that state services officer Vinay Nigam was not awarded IAS cadre even though she had recommended his case. The 1994-batch deputy collector was her additional PS when she was a Member of Parliament in 1999. He later became her Officer on Special Duty.

Bharti wrote that she was surprised at learning that Nigam’s name did not figure in the list sent to the Centre for award of IAS after the recent meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). Nigam is now with the Agriculture Marketing Federation.

The letter is dated March 22, when Bharti was in Uttarakhand, observing a ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence). In it, she has alleged that some bureaucrats on the DPC did not forward Nigam’s name by distorting several facts. She stated that she learnt that many other officers on the list were unduly favoured.

The Chouhan government has already sent the list to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Bharti said she does not want to embarrass officers in her own party’s government by seeking a review of DPC. Nigam was accused of corruption but the Lokayukta later closed the case against him. On Saturday, an angry Bharti said that the letter was leaked when she was in Bhopal to attend a Central government function. The BJP did not comment on the controversy.

