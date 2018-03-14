Ujjain attack: BJP MP accuses hospital of encroachment

madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A day after a group of local residents, allegedly led by BJP activists, targeted a Christian missionary-run hospital in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a BJP leader associated with the Ujjain Lok Sabha MP on Tuesday met the Governor and submitted a memorandum signed by his father against the hospital authorities.

The BJP leader claimed that the hospital has encroached on his family’s land. Claiming that the assailants had manhandled nuns when they tried to stop them, representatives of the church met Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday and sought her intervention. On Tuesday, they called on the district administration.

While Ujjain MP Chintamani Malviya, who is also a BJP spokesperson, alleged that the hospital was using its minority status to claim undue benefits, Archbishop of Bhopal Leo Cornelio called it a “systematic” planned attack to “create disturbance and violence”. “Minorities feel unsafe amid repeated attacks on Church,” Cornelio said.

