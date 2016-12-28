Sunder Lal Patwa, former Madhya Pardesh CM, dies at 92

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa died of a heart attack on Wednesday morning. He was 92.

Patwa was chief minister twice from January 20, 1980 to February 17, 1980 when he was in the Janata Party and then from March 5, 1990 to December 15, 1992 when he led the Bharatiya Janta Party.

Starting his political career in 1951 with Jana Sangh, which later merged with the Janata Party, Patwa was earlier associated with Indore Rajya Praja Mandal, RSS and was an RSS Vistarak.

He was imprisoned for seven months for participating in RSS movement in 1948. During emergency he was detained under MISA from June 1975 to January 1977.

Patwa won his first Lok Sabha bypoll from Chhindwara in 1997, but lost the seat in the general election the next year. In 1999, he won Hoshangabad Lok Sabha and became a minister in Vajpayee Government from 1999 to 2001.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled his death.

Saddened on the passing away of Shri Sunder Lal Patwa. He was a hardworking & dedicated leader whose good work as MP CM will be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2016

“Shri Sunder Lal Patwa strengthened the BJP & was always admired by Karyakartas. My thoughts are with his family. May his soul rest in peace,” PM said.

