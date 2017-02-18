Shivraj Singh Chouhan goes back to school, teaches maths, Hindi to students

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan teaching a class at Sanjay Gandhi School during Mil-Banche programme in Bhopal on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan teaching a class at Sanjay Gandhi School during Mil-Banche programme in Bhopal on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday donned the role of a teacher and went back to his alma mater, where he taught students different subjects and also exhorted them to become ideal citizens. Chouhan taught at the Sanjay Gandhi Middle School, where he had studied from Class VI to VII, as part of a day-long mass teaching event, ‘Mil Banchey’ (let’s read together), organised by the State Government. The Chief Minister gave lessons in maths and Hindi language with students listening to him in rapt attention. Going beyond books, he spoke on the issue of patriotism and called upon pupils to become ideal citizens and serve the nation.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for developing confidence among students and asked them to always tread the path of truth. The BJP leader cited instances from the life of Mahatma Gandhi and highlighted qualities which made him a great soul. “Always respect your parents and teachers,” he told them.

Chouhan also revealed he wasn’t comfortable with mathematics while in school and spoke softly, and said his guru helped him in overcoming academic hurdles. Besides Chouhan, his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and thousands of volunteers, including doctors and engineers, taught students at 1,12,073 schools across MP during the event.

Rajay Shiksha Kendra Commissioner Lokesh Jatav told media that the mass teaching event got an overwhelming response. He said the programme was aimed at promoting community involvement in schools and developing reading habits among students. Around 1.40 lakh volunteers, including engineers, doctors and public representatives, took part in the programme, he added.