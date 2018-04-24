Madhya Pradesh govt blames porn for increase in child rape cases, mulls ban

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh blamed porn for increasing child rape cases in the state. (Source: Twitter/Bhupendra Singh) Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh blamed porn for increasing child rape cases in the state. (Source: Twitter/Bhupendra Singh)

The Madhya Pradesh government is contemplating banning the sale or distribution of pornography, following an “increase” in child rapes. Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday blamed porn for the rising cases of child rape and molestation and said the government will soon approach the centre with the recommendation. “We think the reason for rising number of child rape and molestation cases is porn. We are contemplating banning porn in Madhya Pradesh, will approach Centre in the matter,” state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

A six-month-old girl recently was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The incident came to light when the blood-soaked body of the infant was found in the basement of a building in Rajwada area. The postmortem, which was conducted at state-run MY Hospital, suggested the girl might have been raped before being murdered as her private part bore an injury mark.

Condemning the incident, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan had said, “The rape incident in Indore has shook my soul, such a heinous act with a small child! There is a need for our society to look within itself. The accused has already been arrested and we will ensure that he gets punished for his crime as soon as possible.”

Amid intense outrage over the brutal gangrape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua, the Union Cabinet gave its approval to the promulgation of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 for effective deterrence against the commission of rape. It has also been decided to put in place a number of measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases. The ordinance has also received the consent of President Ram Nath Kovind.

