Free MP of liquor through people, not prohibition: Shivraj Chouhan

After announcing a strict liquor policy that suggested the government was mulling prohibition in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday ruled out such a possibility at the moment but left it to people to make it a reality.

In his Republic Day speech, Chouhan said enforcing prohibition will not work in Madhya Pradesh. “We will free the state of liquor not by imposing prohibition but through the commitment of people,” he said.

The CM said that the government would launch a de-addiction campaign and urged people to give up alcohol. He hailed the move to shut down liquor shops within 5 km of the Narmada as a historic decision.

Calling the ongoing Narmada Seva Yatra the biggest river conservation campaign in the world, he said people are being made to commit themselves to give up liquor, not burn corpses along the riverbed, and to save the girl child. Chouhan announced a blanket ban on polythene bags from May 1, saying strict action would be taken against the offenders.