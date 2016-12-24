Rs 100 crore deposited in 500 Jan Dhan accounts in western MP: Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department Building. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu) Income Tax Department Building. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)

Altogether Rs 100 crore were found to have been deposited in 500 Jan Dhan accounts in the banks in western Madhya Pradesh post-demonetisation, according to the Income Tax Department.

The Department had gathered information of inconsistencies in 500 Jan Dhan accounts with collective cash deposits of over Rs 100 crore, said Prashant Jha, Additional Director of Income Tax, Investigation Wing, Indore. The Department is also probing 500 other (ordinary) bank accounts which received deposits of Rs one crore or more (each) post November 8.

“We got the information about deposits of over Rs one crore or more, made after November 8 demonetisation announcement, in 350 accounts in various banks in 16 districts of western region of Madhya Pradesh,” said V K Mathur, Chief Income Tax Commissioner (Indore region). Another 150 such accounts were found in the cooperative banks, he said.