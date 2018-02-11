Padmaavat sees quiet release in Bhopal

MP had been among the first BJP-run states to ban the movie before release. MP had been among the first BJP-run states to ban the movie before release.

Sitaram, a 31-year-old accountant, realised minutes before he was to enter auditorium number 3 in a multiplex here that it was screening Padmaavat, not Padman, the Akshay Kumar starrer for which he had booked online tickets late on Friday.

He had been unaware that the multiplex had decided to risk running the movie without advertising it through posters or newspapers. It had no time, or probably intention, to inform those who had booked tickets for Padman, because that would have let the cat out of the bag.

When given the option to watch Padmaavat and Padman (at a later date) or seek a refund, Sitaram chose to walk out in a huff with his wife and son — a gesture that would have warmed the Karni Sena’s heart. But given the secrecy about the release, and the presence of policemen outside the multiplex, the Karni Sena, Rajput Samaj and the Sanskriti Bachao Manch (SBM) outfits, which had warned against the release of the movie, were not there.

The movie also released in at least one other multiplex in Bhopal, but not in single-screen theatres that had first decided to run it but decided against it, even after being promised protection a few days ago by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Unlike Sitaram, those who watched the movie seemed to have enjoyed the idea of being there. It’s unclear what thrilled them the most, the movie or the thrill of seeing something that appeared out of bound a few hours ago.

Having maintained secrecy about the release, the multiplex did not put in place any special security arrangement inside.

“Kya kare? (what can we do?) They kept it secret. But we did not let them put up posters. Our protests ensured not all released it today. I don’t know about tomorrow,”said Chandrashekhar Tiwari of SBM, adding that the movie got a less than enthusiastic response. He admitted that the Manch was worried about the response from the administration because the “government is under pressure to follow orders of the Supreme Court”.

Deepak Chouhan of Rajput Samaj said the organisation had dropped enough hints in the last few days that it would not take to the streets again to stall the film. “I realised it could be released on Saturday because the CID made discreet inquiries about my plans,’’ he claimed. “We backed out because our obstructions would have exposed the government to contempt of court charges.”

The two leaders said most people had already watched it on YouTube and there was little they could do to stop it.

DIG (Bhopal) Jaideep Prasad said the police were observant. He said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the city, but the police were maintaining a vigil. “Everything is normal,” he said.

