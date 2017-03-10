MP: Teenage boy tied to pole, thrashed for eve-teasing

A 16-year-old boy was tied to a pole and thrashed in a full public view in Karoda village in the district today for allegedly harassing a woman, police said. His mother who tried to intervene was also tied to another pole and beaten up, a senior official said. A woman had filed a complaint of molestation against the teenager on Wednesday in Badnawar police station in the district.

“When the family members of the woman spotted the boy in the village today, they caught him and tied him to a pole. Later, they beat him up mercilessly,” the Badnawar Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Kailash Malviya said. When the teenager’s mother rushed to protect her son, they tied her to another pole and assaulted her, the officer said.

The duo were rescued by a team of the Badnawar Police. An FIR has been registered against three persons, identified as Dharmendra, Sewaram and Vikram, under section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of IPC on complaint lodged by the boy’s mother.