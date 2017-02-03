MP Congress accuses Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s kin of being involved in illegal mining

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding inquiry alleging illegal mining activities of the family members of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, with BJP terming the allegations as baseless.

“I have written a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to inquire into the illegal mining being carried out by family members of the chief minister,” Yadav said in Bhopal, sharing the letter with the media.

Yadav said in the letter that the Modi should attend the concluding ceremony of ongoing ‘Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra’, in which the BJP-ruled state government has decided to invite him on May 11, only after this inquiry.

The Congress leader termed ‘Namami Devi Narmade – Sewa Yatra’ a political gimmick by Chouhan. He alleged that about 800 to 1,000 truckloads of sand was being excavated illegally from the banks of Narmada in the chief minister’s home district Sehore.

“A woman mining officer called Rashmi Pandey seized the overloaded trucks belonging to the chief minister’s family members on January 29,” Yadav claimed in the letter. State BJP vice president Vijesh Lunawat rubbished the allegations saying Congress had lost people’s confidence.

“Congress has lost the ground in the state and is making baseless allegations. A large number of people have been supporting the ongoing ‘Namami Devi Narmade – Sewa Yatra’ launched by the chief minister,” he said.

Lunawat said Congress was showing its desperation by levelling such baseless allegations as the people were set to re-elect BJP in the 2018 Assembly polls.

“For the past 13 years, the people have shown faith in BJP. On the other hand, Congress has lost all its connections with the people and is resorting to such baseless allegations,” he said.