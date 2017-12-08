Minor girl raped, set on fire in Madhya Pradesh village

The girl had lost her father some years ago. The girl had lost her father some years ago.

Almost a month after the gangrape of an IAS aspirant in Bhopal, a 15-year-old girl was raped and set on fire by two persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Thursday. The brutal incident took place at Deval village, some 100 km from the Sagar district headquarters, police said.

According to police, the girl, with 80 per cent burn injuries, has been admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital. A police official told PTI that Sarvesh Sen (21) and another person, who is suspected to be a minor, entered the girl’s house last night when she was asleep and raped her. As she cried for help, the accused poured kerosene kept in the house on her and set her on fire, he said.

The girl had lost her father some years ago. Her mother had gone to visit the girl’s maternal grandmother who lives on the outskirts of the village. The girl’s grand-father, who is very old and deaf, was sleeping outside the house when the incident took place, PTI reported.

District Superintendent of Police S Shukla said that Sarvesh Sen was arrested, while the other accused, who is possibly a minor, is absconding. A case under IPC section 376 (d) (gang-rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.

