Madhya pradesh: Vehicle registered at BJP office kills two

Police have not been able to find out who was driving the vehicle that was involved in an accident, which left two bike-borne youths dead four days ago. The Swift Dzire car is registered at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal and is used by the party’s main spokesman Lokendra Parashar. The vehicle with registration number MP04CS3254 was seized on January 15 from the accident spot on Ashoknagar-Vidisha road after the driver reportedly fled. Two of the three youths that were riding the bike were killed while one is being treated for injuries.

An FIR has been lodged at Bahadurpur police station in Ashoknagar district against “unknown persons” under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence, not amounting to culpable homicide), 280 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

SDOP Mungaoli, Amarnath Varma said, “We don’t know who was driving it because the investigation officer has not been able to visit Bhopal. We were busy with the cm’s visit.” He said the police only got to know later that the vehicle was registered at the BJP headquarters because the number plate was damaged. Lokendra Parashar said he was not in the car when the accident took place.

