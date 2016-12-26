Madhya Pradesh to implement online electronic transit pass services in 12 more districts

In a bid to go cashless, the Mineral Resources Department of Madhya Pradesh has decided to implement online electronic transit pass (e-TP) services in 12 more districts of the state from next month. Earlier, in October this year, online e-TP Services were launched through ‘e-Khanij’ Portal successfully in Jabalpur.

“Now, this e-TP facility is being extended to 12 more districts of the state. Online e-TP services will be implemented in all the districts after sorting out initial difficulties,” Minister for Mineral Resources Rajendra Shukla told PTI on Monday.

The minister informed that this facility is being started in the districts including Balaghat, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Satna, Rajgarh, Betul, Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Gwalior, Bhind and Hoshangabad.

An amount of over Rs 2.55 crore towards royalty has been received by the government in Jabalpur district since October. So far 19,839 online e-TP have been issued through e -Khanij Portal.

Shukla said royalty amount was deposited through e-TP by the mine contractors through challans earlier.

“Now cashless system has been introduced to deposit royalty amount online. This arrangement will fulfill the intention of state and union governments’ ambitious cashless scheme,” he added.

The minister said that the arrangements of training the officers and contractors through video conferencing have been made.

“Also training related to online e-TP is being imparted to the mining contractors and officers of the department by the IT team,” he said.