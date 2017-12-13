Madhya Pradesh: Proposal to expedite gun license to rape, sexual harassment victims

Devalued Degree
Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Updated: December 13, 2017 3:53 pm
Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development department has sent a proposal to the Home Ministry to expedite gun licenses to women, including victims of rape and sexual harassment, who apply for it.

“It will boost their morale and they will feel confident. We won’t give license to every rape victim or victims of other forms of harassment but to only those who apply for it, provided they meet all the conditions,’’ Women and Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis told The Indian Express.

The state recently passed a bill to award death penalty to those accused of rape and gangrape of girls aged 12 or less. Chitnis said the proposal to empower women with gun licenses was inspired by the bill and the idea behind it is to cut through the red tape that usually causes delay.

