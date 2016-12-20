Madhya Pradesh: Liquor shops along the banks of river Narmada to be shut

The CM said the people, in the areas where this Yatra is passing through, have been taking oath of de-addiction in the interest of their family and society at large. The CM said the people, in the areas where this Yatra is passing through, have been taking oath of de-addiction in the interest of their family and society at large.

Madhya Pradesh government will close all the liquor shops situated on the banks of river Narmada from the next financial year. “There will be no liquor shops on the banks (in towns and villages on banks) of Narmada River from April 1, 2017. We need a society free of addiction,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at Chabi village under Mandla district, today, while addressing a gathering during his ongoing ‘Namami Devi Narmade – Seva Yatra.’

Chouhan said the people, in the areas where this Yatra is passing through, have been taking oath of de-addiction in the interest of their family and society at large.

MP Chief Minister also urged people not to dispose of any kind of waste including fruits-flowers and other puja material in the river.

“State government would construct separate ponds for the disposal of puja material. I request people not to throw any kind of material in the river,” he added.

Talking about the plantation of trees, Chouhan said 6,376 farmers of Mandla district have resolved to plant trees. “30 per cent areas in the state are dependent on this river and one cannot imagine of a Madhya Pradesh without river Narmada,” he added.