Madhya Pradesh: IMC plans to resettle urban poor into pucca houses by 2020

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious – Housing for All scheme, Indore Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh plans to resettle urban poor into more than 68 thousand pucca constructions by the year 2022. Indore Municipal corporation is going to undertake this project in four phases. In the first two phases, the civic body targets to rehabilitate 23 thousand households from 50 slum colonies in the city by the end of 2018. In the third phase, the municipal corporation will construct 20 thousand low cost housing units.

At present, Indore has 6 hundred 46 slum settlements with over 1 lakh 82 thousand households living in them. Intervention under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is required to resettle 41 thousand households. In the fourth phase, the IMC plans to construct 25 thousand low cost housing units for urban poor.

Unlike the low cost housings constructed under Indira Awas Yojana and other schemes earlier, the new housing projects will have lifts, underground sewerage system, cement concrete roads and many other facilities.