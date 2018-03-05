Madhya Pradesh forms panel to study feasibility of simultaneous polls

“The PM started the campaign (of one nation, one election) and the President also spoke about it. Madhya Pradesh should take the thought forward and make its contribution,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. “The PM started the campaign (of one nation, one election) and the President also spoke about it. Madhya Pradesh should take the thought forward and make its contribution,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Days after PM Narendra Modi met chief ministers of BJP-ruled states to deliver on “one nation, one election”, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday set up a committee to take the thought of simultaneous elections forward.

The government committee will provide a platform to hold wider consultations and deliberate on devising a formula to hold all elections – to the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, urban and rural local bodies – at one go.

"If something concrete comes out (of the committee), the report will be sent to the Centre and the Election Commission of India in three or four months," Chouhan said. "The PM started the campaign (of one nation, one election) and the President also spoke about it. Madhya Pradesh should take the thought forward and make its contribution," Chouhan said, extending his support to the idea that frequent elections take a toll on government functioning.

The committee – comprising two ministers, serving and retired bureaucrats, and a couple of prominent citizens – will also deliberate on holding simultaneous elections to local bodies like gram panchayat, janpad panchayat and district panchayat and cooperatives, the CM said. “The state is within its right to take a call on it,” he added.

Asked whether Madhya Pradesh had decided on holding its Assembly elections with general elections, the CM said that they would be held in November. He said MP was not the only stake-holder and the thought will require wider consultations and constitutional amendments.

