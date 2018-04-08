Madhya Pradesh: 19 booked for offensive posts before, after Bharat bandh

Gwalior crime branch booked four people on charges of posting offensive comments on social media. Gwalior crime branch booked four people on charges of posting offensive comments on social media.

Three members of a WhatsApp group called Jai Shri Ram Bajrang Dal were arrested from Dabra in Gwalior district on Saturday for allegedly posting offensive comments against lower castes. Police have booked 19 people so far in connection with social media posts after violence during the April 2 protests by Dalits.

Seven people were killed in MP’s Gwalior, Morena and Bhind districts during the Bharat Bandh Monday. Offensive comments were posted on social media before and after the bandh, fuelling caste tension and forcing authorities to crack down on offenders to prevent the situation from escalating.

Dabra (Rural) police booked 15 people under IPC Sections 153-A and 505 (2), Section 67 of IT Act and Section 3 of Young Persons (Harmful Publications) Act for allegedly posting offensive comments and circulating images on the WhatsApp group. Amit Choube, Saurabh Gupta and Arvind Rawat have been arrested.

Gwalior crime branch booked four people on charges of posting offensive comments on social media. No arrest has been made yet, said Dilip Yadav, in-charge of Crime Branch Police Station.

Police said others who posted offensive comments have been identified and FIRs will be lodged. Addl SP (Crime) Pankaj Pandey said offensive comments have been made by accused belonging to both sides of the caste divide.

IG (Intelligence) Makrand Deosukar told media that many individuals and outfits had been given money to fuel violence. He did not give details but said probe is on.

