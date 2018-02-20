  • Associate Sponsor
Jyotiraditya Scindia calls for projecting CM face ahead of MP polls, state Congress differs

Scindia said, "Every party has different policies for each state. I am not saying that we have to project a face in every state, but where you have faces, you have to project one."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 7:53 pm
Jyotiraditya Scindia, congress, gujarat elections, indian express news, india news Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pitched the idea of projecting a CM face for the upcoming assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. (File Photo)
It seems Congress leaders in poll-bound state Madhya Pradesh are not on the same page. While party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pitched for projecting a chief ministerial nominee, leader of opposition Ajay Singh contradicted Scindia saying Congress does not have a tradition of declaring a candidate for the top post ahead of elections.

Scinindia who was in Bhopal said, “Every party has different policies for each state. I am not saying that we have to project a face in every state, but where you have faces, you have to project one.” “Every party has different policies for each state. I am not saying that we have to project a face in every state, but where you have faces, you have to project one,” the formwer union minister added.

However, LoP in MP legislative assembly differed with Scindia’s opinion and said, “There is no tradition in the Congress to announce a chief ministerial face. So far, the party high command never declared a CM candidate in any states, except in Punjab, where Captain Amrinder Singh was made the party face.” “In Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Delhi or other states, Congress never contested polls by announcing CM candidates,” Singh added.

Scindia, who is close to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, could be a likely choice for the position. He has already garnered the support of senior party leaders like Kamal Nath, Satyavrat Chaturvedi and Suresh Pachouri.

  1. Sriram Kalpathi
    Feb 20, 2018 at 8:57 pm
    Scindia is the most recognized leader in MP.He should be the CM candidate,as he is the only one who can defeat BJP in the election.
    (8)(1)
    Reply
    1. Ashok Dhingra
      Feb 20, 2018 at 8:29 pm
      Jyotir Raje Sindhia is a young blood and can definitely steer out Congress party from present turmoil and should be projected as CM face.
      (5)(2)
      Reply
      1. B
        Blackpower 666
        Feb 20, 2018 at 8:13 pm
        PIDI will be good CM.. He looks Cute too.
        (2)(8)
        Reply
