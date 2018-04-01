Indore: Four-storey building collapses killing 10 people, Chouhan announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Situated near Sarvate bus stand, the building, which housed MS Hotel, was over 50 years old. (Source: ANI) Situated near Sarvate bus stand, the building, which housed MS Hotel, was over 50 years old. (Source: ANI)

A four-storey dilapidated building, which housed a lodge-cum-eatery, collapsed in Indore on Saturday night, killing 10 people and many were feared trapped inside the rubble. Rescuers worked through the night to remove the debris and wreckage. A police officer said the cause of the collapse was being investigated, even as some reports said the building came down after a heavy vehicle rammed into it at about 9.30 pm.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the slain victims and Rs 50,000 each for those injured. Earlier in the day, Chouhan said he was keeping a close watch on the rescue operations.

Situated near Sarvate bus stand under Chhoti Gwaltoli police station, the building, which housed MS Hotel, was over 35 years old and already in a run-down condition. According to local reports, about 20 people were in the hotel at that time and most of the victims were staff and guests. Police said there were chances that the death toll might increase as the area near the building had several restaurants and eateries and are normally crowded in the evenings.

Upon getting information, senior officers, including Indore commissioner Sanjay Dubey, collector Nishant Warwade and DIG Harinaryanchari Mishra reached the spot. The DIG said initially rescue operations faced difficulties because of the crowd, but later they managed to control it and barricaded the area.

Superintendent of M Y Hospital, V S Paul, said that seven injured were brought to the hospital, and of them, four were declared dead. He said the treatment of three people were underway.

