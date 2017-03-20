From April 1, no liquor stores within 5 km of Narmada riverbank: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo)

Reiterating his commitment to an addiction-free society, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all liquor shops within five kilometer of the riverbank of Narmada River will be shut down from April 1. “From April 1, all liquor shops within five km of the riverbank of Narmada River will be shut down,” Chouhan told the media.

Chouhan earlier on Thursday announced that the state government would shut down all liquor shops, if people launch a de-addiction drive in that area.

He also said after the Narmada river, a similar drive would be launched to remove liquor shops from 5 km periphery of the Tapti river.

In successive campaigns, Chouhan has been reiterating his commitment to de-addiction drive and closure of liquor shops on the bank of river Narmada.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now