MP: Four die after car falls into canal in Jabalpur

Four persons, including two women, died after a car in which they were travelling fell into a canal at Shahpura road, about 30-kilometers from here, this morning, police said. Five persons were travelling in the car, said police. The driver of the vehicle lost control and the car fell into a canal after hitting a stone. One of the car occupant was saved by a police team which was passing from there, Patan police station incharge Purushottam Pandey said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Dharampuria (72), his wife Meera (65), sister Sangeeta (58) and driver of the car identified as Shashank (29), said the official.

“It was raining when the accident occurred and the canal was filled with 6 to 7 feet deep water. A police van was passing at the same time when the accident took place and the cops rescued Brajendra Dharmpuria, who is a software engineer,” he added. The car was going to Nagpur from Jabalpur, added the official.

