Former SIMI operative detained in Indore

A FORMER SIMI operative was detained from Indore by Maharashtra anti-terrorist squad on Friday in connection with an alleged cyber crime. Zadil Parvez, who was earlier released under an amnesty scheme of Madhya Pradesh government and then re-arrested under pressure from right-wing groups, had been staying at his sister’s house in Khajrana locality since the last three months.

Police raided the house, but they did not find anything objectionable. DIG (Indore) HN Mishra told The Indian Express that the Mumbai police had not charged Zadil with any offence so far, but they wanted to question him for an old cyber offence. Zadil, who belongs to Ujjain, was among five SIMI operatives who were re-arrested in February 2011 after their release.

The members of the outlawed organization had been arrested in 2008 for holding a training camp in Unhel town of Ujjain and later sentenced to five years of imprisonment, which would have ended in March, 2013. In 2011, all five were released for good conduct as part of the amnesty scheme.