FCI exam paper leak: Hours before test, middlemen, candidates caught solving paper in Madhya Pradesh

(Representational) (Representational)

Two middlemen and 48 candidates were on Sunday caught solving a question paper for a written examination for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) across Madhya Pradesh. The accused were caught hours before the examination started raising doubts over its validity.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the examination conducted by a private agency across 132 centers in the state to fill 217 posts of watchmen to be deployed at FCI depots and offices. After being tipped-off, a team of Madhya Pradesh State Task Force (STF) and Gwalior police took into custody two middlemen and 48 candidates from a hotel in Gwalior when they were allegedly solving the question paper.

The STF had informed FCI officials about the paper leak around 9.30 am, nearly 90 minutes before the examination was to begin.

SP STF Sunil Shivhare told The Indian Express that candidates from Bihar, Haryana and Rajasthan were supposed to appear for the examination at a center in Bhopal.

Shivhare said that the two middlemen, Harish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, who had leaked the paper, had allegedly struck a deal for Rs 5 lakh for each post and the amount was to be paid after selection.

Candidates who clear the written examination have to appear for a physical test. Shivhare said it was yet to be ascertained if the leaked paper had reached candidates who took the examination at other centers. He said interrogation of the middlemen would throw more light on the modus operandi and who else was involved.

