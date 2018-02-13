CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks early release of Centre’s share under Bhavantar

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that farmers who register under BBY can store their produce in warehouses up to four months and sell at an appropriate time. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that farmers who register under BBY can store their produce in warehouses up to four months and sell at an appropriate time. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at New Delhi and requested him to release the Centre’s share of Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY), a scheme that seeks to provide a cushion to farmers when prices fall below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Giving details of how the scheme was being implemented to ensure a fair price to farmers for their produce, Chouhan told the finance minister that the state has so far distributed Rs 1,900 crore from its resources to farmers. He said the state and the Centre will share the cost of the scheme and sought early release of the funds. The CM told Jaitley about the latest modifications made in the scheme.

While addressing a farmers’ convention in Bhopal on Monday, the CM had said that farmers who register under BBY can store their produce in warehouses up to four months and sell at an appropriate time. The state will pay the rent. He also urged the Union minister to release Rs 2,800 crore drought relief amount pending with the Centre and sought early release of payments under the Bundelkhand package and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan among other things.

Meanwhile, the CM also met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to clear bills pending with the Centre, especially the one related to awarding death penalty to those accused of raping girls aged 12 or below.

