Bhopal: Under rustication shadow, student’s wish to join forces

“Kaabil itna bano ki log aapko girane ki koshish nahi saazish kare (Become so competent that people don’t try, but conspire to pull you down).’’ As Asma Khan says the lines, youngsters seated in front of the stage at Government Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya, Bhopal, go into overdrive.

Some raise their fists and some their voice as they listen to the 20-year-old, who was rusticated for a year on Wednesday for calling teachers unpatriotic in a Facebook post, allegedly under pressure from ABVP, which wanted her to apologise.

The occasion is “Martyrs’ Day” that Bhagat Kranti Dal (BKD), a students’ group formed in 2012, observes every year on the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh by holding a cultural programme. Many BKD members sport a tilak. Performances at Friday’s event end with shouts of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

BKD, which Asma supports, defeated ABVP in the students’ election four months ago, winning top three key posts and losing the secretary’s post to the flip of a coin because both sides got equal votes. “I want to join the armed forces. I have always been patriotic. I don’t want to die an ordinary death. I want to die a martyr’s death,’’ says the second-year BSc student, who wants to pursue a military science course at the college.

Asma is the second of the four children of Mohammed Mahfooz, a plumber, and Shamshad, a housewife. The family of eight, including Asma’s grandparents, lives in a congested locality in old Bhopal. Her elder sister Afrin is also a BKD member. Now a postgraduate student in another college, it was Afrin’s association with BKD that planted in Asma’s mind the idea that the sacrifice of martyrs has to be remembered.

Associated with NCC and NSS and engaged in blood donation and arranging blood donors, Asma is also into acting in plays and writing poetry and gazals. She thought the thick wad of participation certificates warranted at least a notice from college authorities seeking her explanation for the Facebook post.

After the post went viral and ABVP staged protests, the college staff council met and rusticated her for a year, calling her comments objectionable and an act of indiscipline. “The rustication threatens my career. I would have been worried had it not been for the support of BKD members,” says Asma. “We are proud of our daughter. She did not deserve this rustication,” says her father.

Even Parul Rawat, the only ABVP candidate in the students’ body, thinks the punishment is too harsh. “Rustication should not have been for more than three months. She will lose an entire year. I am a student too, I know what it means,’’ she says, claiming that ABVP played no role in Asma’s rustication.

Asma wrote the Facebook post after BKD was denied permission to hold the Martyrs’ Day event in the college auditorium. “We were ready to hold the function together, but BKD was not,’’ says Parul. Anup Dangi, a founding member of BKD, says, “We have been holding the event at the same venue for many years. ABVP scuttled it.”

College Principal Neeraj Agnihotri said the permission given to BKD in the past was a mistake that should not continue.

ABVP organising secretary Arun Dangi said most BKD members were with ABVP but left after they were denied positions.

