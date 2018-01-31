Bhopal: Day after clashing with police, visually handicapped protesters call off strike

Madhya Pradesh minister Gopal Bhargava (ANI Twitter) Madhya Pradesh minister Gopal Bhargava (ANI Twitter)

A group of visually handicapped persons who had been protesting under the banner of Drishtiheen Berojgar Sangharsh Samiti (DBSS) demanding jobs and other facilities suspended their agitation on Wednesday following assurances from the government.

Minister for Social Justice and Disabled Persons’ Welfare Gopal Bhargava met a delegation of the protesters who had camped at Neelam Park in Bhopal for last six weeks to draw the government’s attention towards 23 demands and their plight in general.

They lost patience on Tuesday and had announced a march towards the chief minister’s home alleging that the government was doing little for them. The police had locked the gate of the park in a bid to stop the protesters. However, they broke open the gate, clashed with the police and damaged their vehicles. The protesters alleged the police beat them up while being taken to the jail.

After meeting the delegation at his home, Bhargava said visually handicapped persons will soon be appointed as school teachers and as Class III and IV employees in various government departments. He said the chief minister will ask collectors to fill up vacancies for the disabled in Class III and Class IV categories.

The minister said the deadline to fill these posts is June 2018 and action will be taken against officials who don’t comply. A sum of rupees three crore each will be allocated to each district to construct hostels and schools meant for the disabled, he said adding that a sum of rupees 450 crore would be earmarked for the welfare of the disabled in the next budget.

While the government said that the protesters had called off their agitation after getting assurances, the Samiti said it had suspended it for three months and its members will again take to the streets if their demands are not met.

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App