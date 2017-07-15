Bhopal: Bajrang Dal activist booked for ‘misbehaving’ with policemen

A Bajrang Dal activist has been booked for allegedly misbehaving with two policemen in Bhopal, an officer said on Saturday. Kamlesh Thakur allegedly abused two on-duty sub-inspectors G S Malviya and Anil Rai during a verbal altercation on Friday night in 10 No Market area of the city, said Habibganj police station in-charge Ravindra Yadav. Thakur was creating nuisance in public and when the men in uniform intervened, he abused them, Yadav said.

Yadav said Thakur, a Bajrang Dal activist, was brought to the police station by a few other cops present at the spot and was allowed to go after initial questioning. The inspector said later, on the basis of a complaint filed by the two policemen, a case was registered against Thakur. He was booked under relevant sections of the IPC for preventing public servant from discharging his duty.

There were reports that a group of Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest outside the Habibganj police station after Thakur was detained, but Yadav denied any such incident.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App