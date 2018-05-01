At Ujjain meet, call for people to educate children in gurukuls

Senior RSS functionary Suresh Soni was the chief guest at the event. (File) Senior RSS functionary Suresh Soni was the chief guest at the event. (File)

Books with titles such as ‘Love Jihad’, ‘The invincible hand behind Malegaon blasts’, ‘Why is Hindu Rashtra necessary?’ and ‘Secularitis’; tonsured boys in uniforms and discipline they abide by in gurukuls; speakers heaping scorn on Macaulay, and some wondering the need to continue to berate him decades after Independence.

These and more were on display at the three-day Virat Gurukul Sammelan, marked by liberal use of Sanskrit shlokas and display of everything ‘Indian’ as they existed in ancient times, that ended at the Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedvidya Pratishthan here on Monday.

There was saffron, khadi, huge rangolis, stuffed animals, dhoti, choti, traditional dresses. “Kripaya guruji se aagya lijiye unhone mana kiya hai (please check with guruji, he has said no),” a group of young boys told anyone wanting to pose with them immediately after curtains came down on the international event.

The event had 3,702 participants, including 121 representatives from seven countries, 90 of them from neighbouring Nepal that reportedly has a Gurukul Board. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was expected to attend the valedictory function but could not make it. Calling his no-show a “vedna ka vishay (troubling issue)”, the compere told the participants that an accident involving schoolboys held him back.

Senior RSS functionary Suresh Soni was the chief guest at the event. At the inaugural function, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present. Both Javdekar and Chouhan have promised that they will try to implement the deliberations at the meet. Seer Samvit Somgiri compared the meet to a yagna, while Soni said there is a need to emphasise the superiority of Indian values and culture more aggressively. The meet adopted a 10-point “sankalp patra (resolution)” to promote gurukul system of education by doing their best in their respective areas of operation. Participants raised their closed fists and chanted “Aum” to convey that they agree with the points.

“Sahayog karnewalon ko saath lekar, na karnewalon ko kramashah manaakar, virodh karnewalon ko prayatnapurvak anukul banakar, antataha hamare laksh ko ham purna karke ki maanenge (to take along those who support us, slowly convince those who say no, win over those who oppose, and lastly we will stop only after achieving our aim),” was the last point that seer Govind Giri made people to recite.

Other goals included inspiring people to donate land and other resources to set up new gurukuls, convincing parents to send their children to gurukuls for overall development and to make them rashtropayogi nagrik (citizens useful to the nation), encourage research and minimise administrative hurdles in operation of gurukuls. While seeking suggestions from participants, the host acknowledged that gurukul boys eating ice-cream don’t make a pretty picture. He identified another participant as a “nationalist” from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, “unlike some others”. The participants were told that there is a need to raise at least 700 legislators or more than 40,000 other elected representatives from among those who study in the gurukul system.

To encourage women participants to ask questions, the organisers said that women’s contribution to the Vedas was nearly 70 per cent. Books and other traditional items were on display for sale at an exhibition in a hall next to the main venue. Most controversial books were available at a stall run by Sanatan Sanstha. “The book is in high demand after the release of Sadhvi Pragya Singh,” said Hemant Juvekar about the book on Malegaon blasts. “People should know the truth.”

Most stalls were run by the Ahmedabad-based Sabarmati Gurukulam. Referring to books like Secularitis, but admitting that he has not read either of them, Dhanendra Shah said he wants more people to read such titles. “We can’t be blind followers of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. We should be neutral. If there is something negative about him or his campaigns, we should discuss that as well,” he said, referring to the cleanliness campaign which has led to waste of water in rural areas.

“Earlier they used to manage with one lota now they need four dols (buckets),” he said, wondering why people do not send their children to gurukuls and do not read books offered by him. “How else would they and their children know anything?” Another speaker said it is time to stop cursing Macaulay, whose education system also produced Mahatma Gandhi and other stalwarts of the freedom movement.

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd