16 swine flu deaths in Madhya Pradesh since July 1: Government

Swine flu has claimed 16 lives in Madhya Pradesh since July 1, while 44 patients are being treated for the disease in various hospitals. “Between July 1 and August 24, 16 patients died due to H1N1 virus infection. Eighteen patients are being treated in government hospitals and 26 in private ones,” a health department official said here.

Of 455 suspected cases of swine flu reported in the state since July 1, 101 tested positive for the disease. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today held a meeting to review the measures to combat the rising cases of swine flu in the state. Chouhan directed the officials to ensure adequate stocks of medicines besides readying of isolation wards to treat swine flu patients in every district hospital, an official of the publicity department said.

“The chief minister also said that private hospitals should be asked to start the treatment immediately if any patient is found with swine flu symptoms. They should also share information about such patients with the health department,” the official said. Gauri Singh, Principal Secretary, Public Health, informed during the meeting that facilities for screening and treatment of the disease are available in 65 hospitals across the state.

Sample testing to detect H1N1 infection cases is being done at laboratories in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, the secretary said, assuring that adequate stocks of medicines are available.

