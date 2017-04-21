14 killed in fire at ration store in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara

14 people were killed in the fire. 14 people were killed in the fire.

At least 14 were killed in fire that broke out at a ration store in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Friday. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex gratia of Rs. 4 lakhs for the next of kin of those killed in the fire.

14 dead in fire that broke out at a ration store in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. pic.twitter.com/teiLVtQIWl — ANI (@ANI_news) April 21, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now