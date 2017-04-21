Latest News
  • 14 killed in fire at ration store in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex gratia of Rs. 4 lakhs for the next of kin of those killed in the fire.

Published:April 21, 2017 7:54 pm
14 people were killed in the fire.

At least 14 were killed in fire that broke out at a ration store in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Friday. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex gratia of Rs. 4 lakhs for the next of kin of those killed in the fire.

More details awaited

