14 killed in fire at ration store in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 21, 2017 7:54 pm
At least 14 were killed in fire that broke out at a ration store in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Friday. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex gratia of Rs. 4 lakhs for the next of kin of those killed in the fire.
14 dead in fire that broke out at a ration store in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. pic.twitter.com/teiLVtQIWl
— ANI (@ANI_news) April 21, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
More details awaited
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now