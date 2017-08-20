Bhola drugs case: ED takes over two attached properties of key accused

The ED has installed a possession-of-land board on Chuni Lal Gaba’s property. (Express Photo) The ED has installed a possession-of-land board on Chuni Lal Gaba’s property. (Express Photo)

In the multi-crore Bhola drugs case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) unit in Jalandhar has taken the possession of two properties of Goraya-based businessman Chuni Lal Gaba, one of the main accused in the case, at Banga in Nawanshar district.

The properties, measuring 2,375 square yards and 600 square yards, are in Mehli village of Banga. The two properties were attached last year. Gaba, allegedly a confidant of former SAD minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur and former SAD chief parliamentary secretary Avinash Chander, owns several properties in Phagwara, Phillaur, Amb and Gagrate (both in Himachan Pradesh). According to Gaba’s diary, he had given money to both Phillaur and Chander.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached a total of 11 companies worth Rs 85 crore belonging to Chuni Lal Gaba ands his three sons, who are also accused in this case. In this case, ED had already questioned Phillaur, his son and Avinash Chander.

There are around 50 accused in the case. Over 100 properties worth Rs 200 crore have already attached in this case. Former minister Bikram Majithia was also questioned by ED in the case around two years back.

