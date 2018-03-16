Latest news
  • Unexpected rainfall surprises Bengaluru, similar forecasts for tomorrow

Unexpected rainfall surprises Bengaluru, similar forecasts for tomorrow

The forecast also indicates that showers are expected to be intense and of short duration.  The unusual rainfall in this time of the year in Bengaluru can possibly surpass the city's monthly rain average. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2018 9:18 pm
university of madras, unom.ac.in, madras university exam, uom exam dates, uom exams, madras university exam, madras exam, education news, indian express Bengaluru experienced a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius whereas maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees, a one degree drop from Thursday.  (AP Photo)
Top News

The residents of Bengaluru witnessed unexpected showers, and heavy winds on Friday. The surprising weather conditions are being attributed to low pressure in the Arabian Sea. Also, weather forecasts indicate similar weather conditions for the next two days.  The city experienced a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius whereas maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees, a one degree drop from Thursday.

The forecast also indicates that showers are expected to be intense and of short duration. The unusual rainfall in this time of the year in Bengaluru can possibly surpass the city’s monthly rain average.

 

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 16: Latest News