Unexpected rainfall surprises Bengaluru, similar forecasts for tomorrow

The residents of Bengaluru witnessed unexpected showers, and heavy winds on Friday. The surprising weather conditions are being attributed to low pressure in the Arabian Sea. Also, weather forecasts indicate similar weather conditions for the next two days. The city experienced a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius whereas maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees, a one degree drop from Thursday.

The forecast also indicates that showers are expected to be intense and of short duration. The unusual rainfall in this time of the year in Bengaluru can possibly surpass the city’s monthly rain average.

