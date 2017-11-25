Kiran Bedi travels in bus with students; plants saplings

Bedi travelled with the students in a bus from her office to the site at Velrampet village, a release from the Lt Governor’s office said. Bedi travelled with the students in a bus from her office to the site at Velrampet village, a release from the Lt Governor’s office said.

Dispensing with formalities, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday travelled in a bus with 100 students from all over the country and joined them in planting saplings on the side of a lake at a nearby village. The students, from 17 educational institutions in various parts of the country, are on a three-day visit to the union territory from yesterday.

Bedi travelled with the students in a bus from her office to the site at Velrampet village, a release from the Lt Governor’s office said. The students, here under the banner ‘Young India’, spent more than two hours at the site and walked around the lake with Bedi after planting around 130 saplings of different species on the lake bund.

Kiran Bedi has been undertaking periodic weekend visits to villages to know the infrastructure conditions and listen to grievances of the people. The release said the Lt Governor wanted to make the lake, which had gained a face lift after her efforts to make it garbage free and empowering the villagers to maintain it properly, an eco tourism site.

Bedi told the students to develop positive habits that would stand them in in good stead in their lives, to have a goal and be committed to reach it.

