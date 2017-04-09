Vadodara Techie held for online laptop fraud

Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested a techie on Saturday for selling refurbished laptops as new ones through an online buying and selling website. It seized 44 used laptops that the accused Hiren Vaishnav, a resident of Manjalpur, was planning to sell for Rs 6.12 lakh.

H M Vyas, SOG PI, said Vaishnav used to purchase old laptops online, format them and install latest software and post an ad for selling them on the same site.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now