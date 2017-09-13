Vadodara: Man stabs neighbour to death over Rs 100, nabbed by police

The accused, a resident of JNNURM Aawas Yojana near Bapod, has been booked for murder. The accused, a resident of JNNURM Aawas Yojana near Bapod, has been booked for murder.

Bapod police in Vadodara arrested a person on Tuesday evening for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death following a quarrel over Rs 100. The accused, Nazim Pathan (35), stabbed the deceased Manhar Variyani (57) multiple times with a sharp weapon, police informed.

Victim’s son Hitesh Variyani said, “My father gave Rs 100 to Pathan as contribution to Tazia celebration two days back, but when Pathan came home on Tuesday evening in an inebriated state, my father asked him as to why he wasted the money on liquor, but Pathan got agitated and started fighting and stabbed him to death.”

A V Parmar, the police inspector investigating the case said the police has nabbed the accused. “During primary investigation it has been revealed that Pathan was teasing the deceased by his nickname (Muchala Bapu). This agitated Variyani, who slapped slapped Pathan. In return Pathan stabbed him to death,” Parmar said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

The accused, a resident of JNNURM Aawas Yojana near Bapod, has been booked under section 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 294 B (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place).

